Faribault Lutheran School recently underwent a change in leadership.
Becky Gerdes, who started her tenure in July, served her last day as FLS principal in October. The Faribault Lutheran School Board has approved Chrysteena Saehler, a teacher at FLS, to serve as interim principal.
Saehler continues to work part-time in the classroom and part-time as the interim principal while pursuing her administrator degree, which would allow her to become principal.
The school declined to elaborate on Gerdes' departure.
Prior to FLS, Gerdes' previous jobs included an instructional behavioral coach/coordinator at Austin Public Schools, an adjunct professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato and a course developer and designer for Bethel University in St. Paul.