After 20 months of not meeting, the Faribault Christian Women’s Connection invites everyone to a buffet luncheon as they resume meeting at 11:45 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month (Aug. 10) at the American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE. This month’s menu includes chicken salad croissants, Italian pasta salad with fresh veggies and angel food cake topped with strawberries.
The special feature will be a style show of gently-used clothing currently available at Fashions on Central presented by Kathy Dodds. She’ll also be bringing a rack of clothing for additional shopping options. Every penny from Fashions on Central sales stays right here in Faribault and supports Buckham West.
Cindy Kubes will be the vocalist for some musical entertainment. Guest speaker will be Lisa Schultz-Fred from Fergus Falls whose message is titled, “Woman in the Window.” She is an author, speaker, and Bible teacher. Her first book, "Mourning Journey...Choosing to Live When Happily Ever After Dies" reveals how her life was forever changed. The unthinkable happened when her husband of 21 years was tragically killed, yet she did not let it permanently affect her in a negative, unproductive way.
Lisa retraces significant times in her life that ultimately shaped her survival. Her inspiring story will encourage listeners.
All are welcome – no membership or dues. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a non-profit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries.
Tickets are $13, payable at the door by cash or check. Please RSVP by Friday, Aug. 6 either by emailing faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261. Walk-ins are welcome, but prior indication of your attending is preferred.