On Saturday, the Roberds Lake Club helped celebrate the 50th Anniversary of National Earth Day by organizing a cleanup. 25 to 30 volunteers met at Wells Township Hall parking lot, where they received a map to assign themselves an area to cleanup. Vests and garbage bags were distributed to volunteers. Full garbage bags were left on the side of the road for other volunteers to collect and return to the parking lot, where the County Highway Department collected and disposed of the trash. The Roberds Lake Club thanks all those who participated for a job "well done," as all the roadsides in the Roberds Lake area were able to be cleaned up. (Photo courtesy of Roberds Lake Club)