Shop with a Cop took place Oct. 16 at Target in Northfield.
Northfield Community Action Center Housing Case Manager Erin Folcik said the event was funded by the Salvation Army in collaboration/partnership with the CAC. The organization referred the eight children who participated.
"The purpose of the program is for children to spend time with law enforcement in a positive way and to learn to shop wisely," Folcik said. "Also, these children may or may not have had a negative interaction in the past with law enforcement."