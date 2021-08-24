As part of Rice Soil & Water Conservation District's summer of 2021 on-the-farm cover crops and soil health discussions, the follow upcoming field days will take place:
• Late season interseeding of cover crops field demonstrations — hosted by Jeff & Eric Trnka and Philip Little — from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at 3206 122nd St., Faribault.
Guest speakers include company representatives, Inidgo Ag-Steve Ficocello and Saddle Butte Ag-TJ Kartes.
Free meeting, lunch provided. Register at forms.gle/ZBt3Zqix3GkZyJqf9.
• Protecting groundwater, building soil, carbon and biology and relay cropping winter camelina with soybeans — KC & Sarah Betzold Farm — from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at 13771 Cabot Ave Dundas.
Guest speakers are Saddle Butte Ag TJ Kartes: Interseeding cover crops in late summer; UMN Extension Educator Anne Sawyer: What is "soil biology" - How does it impact soil health and crop production?; Dakota County Staff Jill Trescott: Rice & Dakota County Groundwater Quantity & Quality and UMN Agronomy Department Alex Hard: Integrating Winter Camelina into Cropping Systems.
Free meeting, lunch provided. Register at forms.gle/bo4qx39hc5FyzBSc6.
• Women Caring for the Land: Is your soil healthy? — hosted by Tiffany Tripp of Graise Farm — from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at 16914 Dixon Trail, Faribault.
Women who own or manage farmland in Rice County are invited to participate in a free discussion on soil health.
Local women resource professionals will perform soil health demonstrations, including a rainfall simulator, slake test, and beneficial insect lab. Learn from other women landowners and farmers.
If you need an accommodation to participate in this activity or event, please contact Teresa DeMars at 507-332-5408, or by email at teresa.demars@riceswcd.org by Sept. 9, 2021. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
Register for this free event by calling the Rice SWCD Office in Faribault at 507-332-5408, or online at www.riceswcd.org.