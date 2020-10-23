Well-known environmentalist, human rights activist and writer Winona LaDuke will speak at 1 p.m. Sunday Nov. 1 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northfield ahead of its regularly scheduled virtual Sunday service.
Her presentation, “The JUST TRANSITION and the PORTAL: How We Make a Beautiful Path Ahead,”, will address work she and others are doing to protect our water and create a green path forward, from solar energy to electric trains to the New Green Revolution.
Winona LaDuke lives and works on the White Earth reservation in northern Minnesota. She leads several organizations including Honor the Earth, Anishinaabe Agriculture Institute, Akiing and Winona’s Hemp. These organizations develop and model culturally based strategies which utilize renewable energy and sustainable food systems. She is an international leader in the areas of climate mitigation, energy and environmental justice. In addition, she is a leader in protecting Indigenous plants and heritage foods from corporate patenting and genetic engineering.
A graduate of Harvard and Antioch universities, Winona has written extensively on Native American and environmental issues and is the author of six books, including “Recovering the Sacred,” “All our Relations,” the novel “Last Standing Woman” and her newest work “The Winona LaDuke Chronicles.”
All are welcome to attend the virtual service for this special event. Here’s how: Register at bit.ly/35wLnvO and UUFN will email you the link that you will click on to join the service via Zoom on Nov. 1. To learn more about the event, UUFN or how to join virtual services, visit uunorthfield.org.