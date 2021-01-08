Susan Garwood, the executive director of the Rice County Historical Society, will teach an online program about navigating statewide research sites on Thursday, Jan. 14 beginning at 7 p.m.
The Rice County Historical Society has given a number of workshops on using Rice County-focused resources, but during this online program, Garwood will demonstrate and share some tips to navigating the statewide resources such as the Minnesota Digital Newspaper Hub, the Minnesota Official Online Marriage System, and Minnesota Reflections.
Reservations are not necessary. Contact the museum at rchs@rchistory.org or call them at 507-332-2121 to receive an emailed link. This program will be held online using Google Meet at https://meet.google.com/gkz-fjfw-dtp. The address can also be found on the museum’s website, rchistory.org.