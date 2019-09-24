Rice County Historical Society’s seventh annual Night at the Museum promises to be filled with family friendly fun.
Saturday's event includes a campfire with hot dogs for roasting and guitar music to sing along to. An antique 1956 John Deere tractor will be onsite to provide wagon rides, and local storyteller Isabell Monk O’Connor will bring stories of old to life. In addition to the museum’s displays, re-enactors will portray key historical figures from Rice County’s history.
With many of the historical re-enactors play common laypeople, the event strives to give attendees a chance to see what life was like not only for unique historical figures but also for the average Rice County resident, too.
Night at the Museum will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 1814 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Admission is $3 per adult, $1 per child or free for those who come in costume.