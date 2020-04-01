As Minnesotans settle into their "stay at home" routines, we are more reliant than ever on staying connected through our phones. Scammers — both individuals and companies — are taking advantage of the uncertainty and greater use of phones to use illegal robocalls to profit from misinformation and coronavirus-related fears.
Despite the fact that few people respond to robocalls, scammers only need a few to take the bait for them to make money. They may request your personal information such as social security or bank account numbers or they may ask victims to purchase gift cards to pay for "so called" services or fees such as COVID-19 at-home tests, small business insurance or investment protection.
Here are the best tips to follow to protect you from scams:
• Don't answer: If you are not familiar with the phone number, have the call go directly to voicemail.
• Hang up: Do not press any numbers. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator who will eventually ask you for money or say they will remove you from their call list, but answering will actually lead to MORE robocalls.
• Verify: Do not call any telephone number or go directly to a website that you are directed to on the call. You should always look up and verify any number or website on Google first, rather than relying on any information that you are given.
• Report robocalls at ftc.gov/complaint. The more complaints that are filed, the more the FTC can help to stop them and share that information with the public and law enforcement. Contact the Minnesota Department of Commerce’s Senior Financial Ombudsman, Marty Fleischhacker at 952-237-7571 with any further.
• Find a call blocking app or device. You also can ask your phone provider if it has call-blocking tools. To learn more, go to ftc.gov/calls.
• Subscribe to the FTC’s consumer alerts