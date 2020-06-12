Trauma. Inescapable, horrifying, unyielding trauma has gripped our land. Several events, each of them independently powerful, have combined like a series of tropical hurricanes to batter our shores. Collectively, we lay hurting, shaken to our core, and fearful. We have experienced disease, death, violence, and injustice in our beloved state. As a community, this is our moment to bear one another’s burdens; our moment to to care for the ties that bind.
Our trauma began when COVID-19 came stealth-like to Seattle. It hammered New York City. Today it has reached the heartland and claimed over 112,000 lives. In its wake it has left 36 million of our neighbors without jobs. Stunned from these two slow and ominous fronts, the next storm struck in the form of a public lynching of a Black man by four Minneapolis police officers. None of us could look away when a courageous 17 year old shot her video, to record in broad daylight, what Black Americans have experienced on our soil dating all the way back to 1619. That singular moment shattered any illusions about how far we have come to fulfill the dream of Martin Luther King. The inevitable fury of wrath and riots, the groundswell of protest marches that followed, and the calculated, incendiary words of our president, appealing to our worst instincts leave us reeling.
For some, the storms of 2020 have been emotionally stressful, but their impact is not so direct. Sheltered by secure jobs with insurance and financial stability, this group is left anxious, troubled, but not beaten. For others, particularly those who lost their jobs, 2020 is a yet-unfolding haze of worry about how to pay for rent, food, and other basic needs. For those in our midst who are black, brown or indigenous, 2020 has been an utter nightmare, reminding them of the ever-persistent truth that they are always vulnerable to discrimination and even death. For those whose lives bear invisible scars born out of childhood abuse, spousal abuse, and war, 2020 threatens their capacity to simply hold life together. And finally, all of us, regardless of our position in society, live under the rumbling, thunderous clouds of political and social uncertainty. We worry about the capacity of our elected leaders to guide us through this storm of collective trauma.
Trauma makes us feel small and helpless. It has the potential to leave us divided and alone. It can paralyze our sense of power. In its wake of destruction, it leaves us vulnerable to those voices who would pit us against one another. As a community, we must not let this happen. Here are some basic steps we can take to care for the place we call home.
Listen. This most basic act of human life is so vital, and so underestimated, in this hour. When we listen, we communicate to our neighbor that their life is of deep value. Let our listening be heart-felt and genuine. Let us listen to one another with the intent of deep understanding. Let us listen not only to the words, but also to the echo of potential trauma hidden in the voice of our neighbor. Let us be intentional, moving beyond our “Minnesota Nice” greeting of “How are you?” Let us ask: “How are you holding up? Is there anything I can do to support you? Please know that you can call on me if you need assistance. You can count on me.”
Give. Our helping agencies need us to double down, as we are able, to care for the incredible increase in services already provided through May, and the rest of the year to come. At the Community Action Center in Northfield, food shelf usage over the last 12 months has increased by 30%. This translates to 450 families per month who rely on community goodwill. In addition, the CAC has increased by tenfold the number of people who have received emergency shelter help. This includes parents, youth, children, couples, seniors, and individuals throughout our community. Finally, the CAC prevented as many evictions this past May as they did over the entire year of 2018, a staggering figure.
Connect. Do you have a person on your block or apartment building who is perhaps isolated? Reach out to them. Consider the elderly person whose adult children are out of state. The single parent who is overwhelmed. The neighbor you’ve never simply gotten to know well enough through the years. Take time to visit, minding social distance, and learn their story. Each positive human interaction we create is a thread we use to knit a fabric of trust. This trust, born out of human connection, builds a sense of hope that we are not alone as we weather collective trauma.
Speak. Let us speak for those who cannot speak, particularly for those whose voices have been silenced by racism and oppression. Let us speak together to our elected leaders. In response to the injustice inflicted on the black, brown, and indigenous population, let us insist that finally we create policies that root out our original sin of racism, the source of so much of our trauma and pain. Let us be guided by our national creed, written in the words the Declaration of Independence:
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Listen. Give. Connect. Speak. Let us bear one another’s burdens. Let us care for the ties that bind us together as neighbors.