The Trinity Radio Club, an organization associated with Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault, announces that it has successfully upgraded the video capabilities at the church and is now streaming services in High Definition.
“This upgrade to our video capabilities is the next step in our ministry," said Todd Voge, Trinity Radio Club member. "We continually work to better the ability to get the great message of Jesus Christ out to the masses. Not only are we in Faribault, but we can now get out worldwide. It’s amazing technology.”
History of Trinity Radio Club
The Trinity Radio Club was started in April 1948 by forward-looking church members. They saw the opportunity to spread the word of God outside of the church walls by utilizing the new radio station, KDHL in Faribault. Trinity was one of the first programs on KDHL.
In the middle 1980s, some more forward-thinking members saw an opportunity with the new community channel that came about with the advent of cable TV. They also saw an opportunity to serve people in nursing homes in town by bringing them the services from Trinity on video tape. So a camera was purchased and installed in the church and thus began the video ministry at Trinity. Members would take the tape to the various nursing homes in town, allowing residents to see the services within a few weeks of the actual service time.
In the late 1990’s, they expanded the system in the new sanctuary for the addition of four total cameras and an updated video system. They were able to record with multiple VHS recorders so the nursing home residents got the tape the same day as the service, with no more waiting. Tapes were also given to FCTV and so services were also available on cable Monday and Tuesday afternoons.
In the middle 2000s, they started posting services on YouTube and got the message out worldwide, with viewers from many countries tuning in.
More recently, they have started livestreaming services on the internet, with viewership continuing to grow week after week. The latest addition of high-definition cameras will provide a much clearer view of our services over the internet and on FCTV.
See trinityradioandvideo.org for more information.