Today in History - Nov. 24

Gertrude Haessler, 38, put up a battle with police in Washington, Nov. 24, 1932, when they tried to arrest her for creating a disturbance along with others, near the White House on Thanksgiving Day. She was one of four adults and a half dozen children who were taken into custody when they tried to force an entrance to the White House to present a petition to the president. No one was injured, but Haessler was escorted away by two officers by picking her up bodily. (AP Photo)