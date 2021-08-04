Northfield Healthy Community Initiative, Northfield and Somali Community Resettlement Services, Faribault were two of 27 nonprofit organizations in Minnesota awarded more than $3.2 million in grants from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation. Grant awards are for one or two years and range from $20,000 to $100,000 per year. Eighteen grants are part of the Healthy Connections program, which supports efforts to create and nurture more connected, resilient and inclusive communities where all people have the support and resources to reach their full health potential. The remaining nine grants are part of the Healthy Start program. Both the Healthy Community Initiative and Somali Community Resettlement Services were selected to receive Health Start grants, which focus on improving access to quality early childhood care and education throughout the state.
The Foundation board has also appointed Bukata Hayes, vice president of racial and health equity at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, as its board chair. Hayes has been a member of the Foundation board since 2015 and joined the Blue Cross enterprise in March of this year.
"These grants are the latest example of supporting our grantees to improve community health across Minnesota while deepening our commitment to racial and health equity," said Hayes. "Racial and health inequities are pervasive in our state, and the community holds the solutions. We are proud to partner with these organizations – the majority of which are led by people who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color – in addressing the root causes of these inequities head-on."
"Our grantee partners are at the center of all we do, and together we are accountable to the communities we serve," added Carolyn Link, president of the Foundation. "In partnership with these strong nonprofits and through the leadership of our board, we can improve the health of Minnesota communities."