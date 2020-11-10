Governor Tim Walz proclaimed November Month of the Military to salute and celebrate the extraordinary military families whose selfless service and sacrifice make the US military the finest in the world.
Military spouses, siblings, parents, and children personify the ideals of patriotism, pride, resilience, service above self, and honor. They endure the hardships and uncertainty during extended trainings and deployments. Today nearly 1,000 Minnesota National Guard are deployed.
One of the most important lessons the Minnesota National Guard has learned is the invaluable support and assistance that military members have and continue to receive from their families, employers, colleges and universities, neighbors and the generous citizens of Minnesota.
Those not connected to a military family already can visit Beyond the Yellow Ribbon online (mnbtyr.ng.mil) and click on the make a difference button to get started.