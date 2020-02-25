Robicheau 2.jpg

Faribault School Board member Jerry Robicheau, right, shakes Chairman Chad Wolff's hand after being sworn in as an official board member at the board's Monday meeting. Robicheau, who served on the board previously, takes the remainder of John Currie's term, which runs through year's end. Currie cited health reasons for resigning late last year. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
Load comments