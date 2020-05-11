SageGlass recently celebrated seven years without having a major injury cause lost time in its manufacturing facility. It normally celebrates annually as a company by sharing a meal together, having cake or handing out SageGlass gear to everyone. Given the current situation, company leaders redirected the celebration to those who could put it to greater use. "We do our best internally to keep our people safe while working, and thought a nice way to also celebrate safety is to extend our gratitude to those in the community that help keep us safe," said said Ryan Park, vice president, Global Marketing and Product Management. Company representatives Jamie Walburn, Jake Siegert and Megan Graham surprised Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn Wednesday with a $2,500 donation. Dunn mentioned possibly using the money to help purchase having a K-9 for the department. “We appreciate the support Sheriff Dunn has provided us over the years as we do our best to uphold our safety motto within and beyond Sage’s four walls: Nothing is so important that we cannot take the time to do it safely." Pictured are SageGlass' Siegert and Sheriff Dunn. (Photo courtesy of SageGlass)