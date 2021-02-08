The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism announced its 2021 Executive Committee of the Chamber Board of Directors.
Representing a cross-section of business leaders, board members are active in the Faribault Chamber of Commerce and the community, and provide business experience and insight, with the Board of Directors offering guidance and direction for the Faribault Chamber.
Suzanne Terry, of Edina Reality Home Services, steps into the role of board chair, after a year of serving as vice chair, and several years of service and engagement prior to that.
Jody Long, of Jennie- O Turkey Store is the new vice chair.
Keith Kramer, of Harry Brown’s Family Automotive will serve as the 2021 treasurer.
"The Chamber continues to be a great community resource and has been a vital avenue for connection. On a personal level I have enjoyed attending conferences and events with other chamber members as it has been a positive for both business and personal growth." said Kramer.
Bart Jackson, of American Family Insurance, holds the seat of past chair, and had this to say, "The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has been an amazing resource for me as business owner. It has proven time and time again to be an accurate source for resources for our area businesses. Whether it been correct information and easy referrals to lending intuitions, regulatory issues or just the ability for a warm referral to a business that can help my business needs."
Nort Johnson, President/CEO of the Faribault Chamber expressed his enthusiasm for working with these leaders.
“Our Executive Committee for ’21 is really well balanced and qualified," said Johnson. "As the Chamber continues to advance our visionary agenda we rely on these leaders for visionary level thinking and support. Suzanne, Jody, Keith and Bart each bring unique business perspectives to that table and our entire community will prosper as a result.”