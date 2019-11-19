Bethlehem Academy class of 1969 celebrates 50th reunion

The Bethlehem Academy class of 1969 celebrated its 50th Reunion on Sept. 14, 2019 at the Faribault Golf and Country Club. Picture from left to right, back, Dale Becker, John Mucha, Ben Sherman, Tom Schmitz, Jim Lenway, Dave Studer, Mel Kaderlik, Scott Campbell, Steve Klatt, Wayne O’Connor, Jill Fritz, Dave Chmiel, and Dave Schmitz. Middle: Barb Ostrom, Jim Caron, Dennis Keilen, Theresa Voegele, Nancy Hunt, Ann Matejcek, Sue Malone, John Zoubek, Jim Becker, Elaine Strauss, Debbie Samskar, Linda Reichert, Ron Kline and Bill Kaufman. Seated/Kneeling: Ron Schema, Fran Caron, Lorin Ludwig, Patti Perron, Linda Timmers, Linda Sheehy, Faye Thiffault and Jerry Pettipiece. On Floor: Phyllis Amundson, Gayle Johnson, Terry Roepke, Lucy Slinger and Sue Caron. (Photo courtesy of Phyllis Stade)
