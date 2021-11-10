Rice County Sheriff’s Office K9 Riggs will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
K9 Riggs’ vest is sponsored by Stephanie Weimar, of Saint Louis Park, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Sgt. Weimar, MPD.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
The mission of Vested Interest in K9s is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, it has provided over 4,450 vests to K9s in all 50 states made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds and has a five-year warranty. For more information, visit www.vik9s.org.