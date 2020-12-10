Faribault High School Activities Director Keith Badger was a presenter at this week’s 51st National Athletic Director’s Conference. He presented virtually Friday along with Park High School AD Phil Kuemmel on 10 Things Every New AD Should Know for Ultimate Effectiveness.
“I have been blessed to have the opportunity to work with some of the best activities directors in the state right here in the Big 9,” Badger said. “There are also many ADs around the state of Minnesota who have been lifelines for me as I navigated the first few years of being an AD. I am excited to share the great advice, management, and leadership tools others have shared with me that have helped me find success.”