The Active Aging Programs, of Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, is now offering a Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop series. Living Well with Chronic Pain is a free workshop series for those experiencing symptoms related to ongoing pain conditions, such as arthritis, heart disease, fibromyalgia, migraines, overweight, anxiety, depression and other conditions that leave you feeling tired, alone, fearful or limited in day-to-day activities. Living Well with Chronic Pain is a group workshop designed to build confidence in managing the symptoms experienced from chronic pain to maintain or improve your health.
Living Well with Chronic Pain is a six-session workshop series that meets weekly. It is designed to help those with on-going pain conditions who are looking for better ways to manage the health symptoms they experience. During the six-session series, you will receive support from trained leaders and other participants with chronic health conditions. Participants report that it is very helpful to meet others in similar situations and share strategies and solutions to common problems.
Living Well with Chronic Pain focuses on self-management tools such as problem-solving and decision making, while action planning encourages participants to take steps to better manage their pain. The workshop includes the Moving Easy Program designed to improve flexibility safely by gently loosening muscles and joints and increasing circulation. Living Well with Chronic Pain is a proven education program that offers a unique set of tools and strategies to manage the symptoms of chronic pain conditions, and will make a positive difference in your life.
Living Well with Chronic Pain will be provided online through video-conference. Participants must have access to the internet and have a personal computer, laptop or tablet device with a camera, microphone and speakers. Participants will receive help accessing the video-conference platform, and can get one-to-one telephone help to work through specific technology challenges. Weekly classes will be two hours and are available for adults 18 years and older with chronic conditions and their caregivers. Registration is now open for the Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop that meets weekly Oct. 8 – Nov. 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon. Classes will be held for six consecutive Thursdays and participants should attend each weekly session.
Space is limited, so be sure to register by Sept. 23, 2020 to reserve a spot. To register or for more information, contact: Diana Madsen at 507-459-0426 or email DMadsen@ccsomn.org.