The Faribault City Council will be considering requests for funding of nonprofits/civic organizations for the 2021 Budget at the Joint Committee Meeting on July 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Please submit your request on or before July 16, 2020 to Heather Slechta, Assistant to the City Administrator at City Hall, or via email (hslechta@ci.faribault.mn.us) to be included in the agenda packet. You will have an opportunity to present your request to the Joint Committee Members at the July 21, 2020 meeting.
Find below a checklist of the required documents and application, as well as the Funding Policy that was approved Dec. 23, 2019.
With questions, call Heather Slechta at 507-333-0353.