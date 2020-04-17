From snow and hail, to wind and tornadoes, spring in Minnesota is unpredictable. Everything from snow melt to severe storms can threaten lives and property. It is important for Minnesotans to plan ahead to protect their homes and themselves in advance of a severe storm or in the event that disaster strikes. For homeowners and renters alike, preparation is critical.
During Severe Weather Awareness Week 2020, Minnesota Department of Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley is encouraging Minnesotans to take a few simple steps to manage the financial impact in case of a tornado, flooding or other severe weather.
“When severe weather strikes, having the right insurance coverage can mean the difference between financial recovery and financial disaster,” said Commerce Commissioner Kelley, whose agency regulates insurance companies in the state. “Now is the time for Minnesotans to review their insurance needs and coverage to make sure they are protected.”
The Commerce Department website features a Disaster Information Center with guidance about how you can plan ahead and what to do if you suffer storm damage.
Kelley also offers the following tips to help Minnesotans prepare for severe weather.
Make a home inventory
Maintaining a complete, accurate and up-to-date inventory of the contents of your home will help determine what insurance coverage may be needed and make it easier to file a claim if necessary.
The Commerce Department website has an easy-to-use home inventory checklist that can be printed. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) also offers a free smartphone app to help compile a detailed image library of personal possessions and store it electronically for safekeeping.
Another option is to make a video tour of your home or apartment. Be sure to save a copy in a secure place where it can be easily retrieved if your home or apartment is damaged.
Review and update your homeowners insurance coverage
Policy limits on homes and belongings can become outdated. A policy that is more than five years old may not cover the entire cost associated with rebuilding a home or replacing lost or damaged possessions. Review your policy each year to make sure you have appropriate protection.
If you rent, consider renters insurance. A landlord’s insurance policy typically covers only the building structure, but not your possessions as a tenant.
Decide on flood insurance
A standard homeowners or renters insurance policy will not cover flood damage. For coverage against flood risk, you need to purchase a policy through the National Flood Insurance Program. Policies have a 30-day waiting period before they take effect. For more information, visit floodsmart.gov or call 888-379-9531.
Check your auto coverage
Hail, falling trees or flooding can result in costly damage, even a total loss, for vehicles. If you want to be protected, make sure you have “Comprehensive” or “Other than Collision” in your auto policy.
Commerce is here to help
If you have a question or concern about insurance, contact the Commerce Department’s Consumer Services Center at consumer.protection@state.mn.us or 651-539-1600 or 800-657-3602.