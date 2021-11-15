The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department is again putting on its Drive-by Holiday Tree Display in Central Park, but needs area businesses to help. And you’re being forewarned, this isn’t just any tree display — these trees are being donated to people who would otherwise go without one at all!
Here’s how it works:
A business “adopts” a tree by donating a new or gently used tree to the Parks and Recreation Department.
On. Nov. 29, Parks and Rec. staff will assist businesses representatives with securing the tree to ensure it can withstand the elements and setting up a power supply (LED lights preferred).
City staff will place a “sponsor” sign in front of the tree, identifying the business with its logo. Business representatives will be charged with decorating the trees, and boxes should be saved so trees/decorations can be re-packaged.
While on display (Nov. 29 — Dec. 9), the trees will be turned on every evening and will shine brightly along Second Avenue (just to the west of the north/south sidewalk). If we surpass last year’s numbers, which was 20, the over flow trees will follow the sidewalks into the center of Central Park.
While we’d like them to be on display even longer, we heard from families last year that they wish they could’ve gotten them home sooner to have them in their homes leading up to the holiday.
On Dec. 10, Parks and Rec. and St. Vincent de Paul will arrange for those in need to come and pick the tree of their choice.
For more information or to get involved, call Brad Phenow at 507-334-2064 or email bphenow@ci.faribault.mn.us by Nov. 19.