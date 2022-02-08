The Paradise Center for the Arts will be filled with love songs Saturday. New Folk Booking and Mick Sterling Presents will debut a soulful and rocking celebration of Valentine’s Day.

"The Love Show" features band members from multiple Mick Sterling Presents shows, including Cate Fierro on vocals, along with Dan Neale and Lisi Wright and Sterling himself.

They will celebrate Valentine’s Day by performing songs from soul, rock, country and rock legends.

The show starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for members, $25 for non-member and $15 for students. Call 507-332-7372 or visit  www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.

The Depot Bar and Grill is giving a free dessert to couples on Saturday if they shows their ticket to "The Love Show." 

