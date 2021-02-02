Those who have received their COVID-19 vaccine should think twice about posting photos of their vaccination cards on social media. The self-identifying information on the card makes recipients vulnerable to identity theft and can help scammers create fake versions of the vaccination cards.
COVID-19 vaccination cards have the recipient's full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where they got their vaccine. If their social media privacy settings aren't set high, they may be giving away valuable information for anyone to use.
Sharing personal information isn’t the only issue. Scammers in Great Britain were caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok. It’s only a matter of time before similar cons come to the United States, if not already. Posting photos of cards can help provide scammers with information they can use to create and sell phony ones.
Instead of sharing their cards, recipients should share their vaccine stickers or use a profile frame instead.
Recipients should also be wary of answering popular social media prompts. Sharing a vaccine photo is just the latest social trend. Think twice before participating in other viral personal posts, such as listing all the cars you’ve owned (including makes/model years), favorite songs, birthday name games, and top 10 TV shows. Some of these “favorite things” are commonly used passwords or security questions.