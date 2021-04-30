Faribault Police Explorers

Faribault Police Explorers recently participated in its semi-annual ditch clean up on Hwy. 21 and collected enough trash to fill 23 garbage bags. Explorers Jason Shuda, Billy Dopp, Darren Minor, Chris Makowiecki and Mark Weng participated in the clean up. They were assisted by advisors Matt Shuda, Chloe Robinson and Mike Shuda. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Police Explorers)

