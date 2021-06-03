Faribault Falcon Robotics capped off two years of hard work by capturing its first state championship.
Falcon Robotics scored 480.51 points to narrowly defeat runner up Eagle Ridge Academy of Minnetonka by six-hundredths of a point and third-place Woodbury by just over two points. Teams participated in seven events in the Minnesota State High School League’s virtual competition and their top three scores were taken to determine their total. In each event, the teams operated the remote-controlled robots they built to pick up foam balls, move them, and shoot them at targets.
It was the third state appearance for the seventh-year team. Coach Matt Barron said the team had high hopes for their robot, named Luigi, last spring before the season was cancelled due to the pandemic, but the extra time allowed them to make some beneficial modifications.
“The biggest change in the robot was a new drive system that allowed the robot to be extra mobile, a point that was critical to the success of the robot at this year’s events,” Barron said. “We had to make changes to the robot to optimize it for the at-home game, but the design was largely based on last year’s robot. We were excited that all our hard work last year would have a chance to shine this year.”
Falcon Robotics’ previous best state finish was third place in 2016. The team entered this year’s MSHSL competition ranked fourth out of 99 teams statewide after finishing 29th internationally out of over 1,400 teams.
“This is my seventh year with the team and every year I am blown away by how talented and dedicated our kids are at Faribault High School,” coach Jason Engbrecht said. “With the pandemic, the team had every reason to make excuses for not trying their hardest, but they never did. They kept pushing five days a week for five months to design and test a robot that could be amongst the very best and I'm thrilled to see them come out on top as champions!"
Members of Falcon Robotics are Elijah Sullivan (senior), Madi Yetzer (senior), Miguel Romero (senior), Aaron Bice (junior), JoHanna Gehrke (junior), Thomas Drenth (sophomore), Tyler O'Neil (sophomore), and Jonathan Gehrke (freshman).
“With it being an unconventional year for robotics it is great to be able to finish our year with 1st place. We had a very different season as well. Instead of having around 20 students we had eight so this year we were able to work more closely with everyone and make a winning robot,” Sullivan said. “While it would have been nice to have been able to do in-person competitions with our robot, it's great that we were able to win even with the unforeseen challenges of the year.”
Added Yetzer: “It feels amazing getting first place and knowing that all of our hard work paid off."