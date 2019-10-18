The workshops will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday Nov. 21, at the Elko New Market Library, 110 J. Roberts Way.
Many aspects of the farm transition process will be covered including family communications, farm goal setting, estate and gift taxes, along with retirement planning.
A light lunch and workshop materials are offered free of charge. Farmers and farm families of all stages can benefit.
To learn more and register for the event go to z.umn.edu/farmtransition.
Contact Extension Educator, Colleen Carlson for registration assistance at 952-492-5386.