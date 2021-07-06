Today in History - July 6

The Thunderbird airplane, which holds the world’s speed record for commercial aircraft not over 100 horsepower, was delivered by its Glendale, Calif., manufacturer, as the first on an order of 52 planes, declared by aviation magazines to be the largest single contract for commercial aircraft ever planed in the country. Theodore Woolsey, president of the Thunderbird Aircraft Corporation, beside the plane, shown July 6, 1928, made the delivery to Lee Schlens, of Salt Lake City, who purchased the large order for distribution throughout Utah, Nevada, Idaho and Arizona. (AP Photo)