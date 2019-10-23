Enjoy a meal of liver and onions or hamburger steak with mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad bar and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. — or until gone, Oct. 26 at Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St. $8 per meal.
Post #149 Legion to host liver and onions meal
