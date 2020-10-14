Today in History - Oct. 14

Under the leadership of Mrs. Alan Arragon a body of volunteer nurses, mostly French and American society women, is preparing to render service at the American hospital of Paris where French soldiers will be treated. Already more than 100 have been enrolled, and about 40 have been assigned to the hospital. The nurses taking bandaging lessons in Paris, France on Oct. 14, 1939. At the table, sitting is Miss Rachel Ford, one of the officers of the group. (AP Photo)