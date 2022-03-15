When you think about saving energy, you probably imagine turning lights off, putting on a sweater instead of turning the heat up, or washing your clothes with cold water.
While these are all excellent tips, did you know that simply swapping out devices in your house can make a huge dent in your energy bill? For example, LED bulbs are 70-90% more efficient that fluorescent ones.
If you are interested in making some changes to the lightbulbs in your home, you can pick up these bulbs for free from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 23 right here at Buckham West.
These LED bulbs are provided by Xcel Energy and range in size from 4W to 65W.
You will also have the opportunity to learn more about Home Energy Squad, which will help reduce your energy use without diminishing your comfort by providing better insulation, lighting, faucet aerators, and thermostats.
There will also be someone on-hand that will answer your questions and pass along other energy saving tips.
This free event is open to the public and there is no membership or registration required.
Intro to Mahjong
Mahjongg is a game of strategy that originated in China. It uses small rectangular tiles stamped with symbols and characters. The object of the game is to be the first to assemble combinations of these tiles into specific patterns that make up a hand. These combinations are assembled by picking and discarding tiles. Once you learn the fundamentals of the game and begin to play, you will understand why so many people love it!
If you are interested in learning how to play, Buckham West is offering a series of four learning sessions from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays: April 21 and 28 and May 5 and 12. Class instructors will be Jacki Johnson, JoEllen Schulz, & Sandy Nelson.
It is strongly recommended that participants plan to attend all four sessions in order to fully understand the game.
This is a free class. Buckham West membership is required. Limited to 12 participants. Registration is required by calling 507-332-7357.
If serious about MahJongg, it is suggested to purchase the book "A Beginner’s Guide to American MahJongg: How to Play the Game and Win" in paperback by Elaine Sandberg. It is a great reference book, available on Amazon.
Advance care planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Does this person know your wishes and have you put your thoughts in writing?
Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a health care directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend a free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more.
The two-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive.
The sessions are 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays, April 5 and 19. Plan to attend both sessions. You will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
Call 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register. Registration will not be handled through Buckham West.
$6 bag sale
Now is a great time to stop in at Fashions on Central during the $6 bag sale. Our store, located at 325 Central Ave, sells high quality, gently-used clothing for men and women. The store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
Reminders
• If you have received a reminder letter in the mail it is because we are now asking for all past members to please renew their membership for 2022. There are several Buckham West programs that are for members only. Membership forms are available at the front desk or on our website. Price is $40 per person.
• Volunteers are needed as drivers for Meals on Wheels. Call Three Rivers at 800-277-8418 or www.threeriverscap.org for more information and to download an application.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with driving to appointments or other home chores, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. These services are offered at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free. Call 507-332-7357 and ask for Anne Pleskonko.