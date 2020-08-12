As someone who has been polka dancing ever since he was little, Tom Brazil has certainly missed being able to go dancing every Sunday since COVID-19 hit.
For his 83rd birthday, Tom's grandson Isaac and his fiance, Devon Dennis, decided to surprise Tom by bringing a polka band right to his house. The band, Ray Sands and the Polka Dots, who haven't played since February, came out to Tom's house and set up in the driveway. Together, Tom and his family had their own dance party in celebration of his birthday.