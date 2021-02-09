Tips to avoid probate
Joining us at at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Buckham West will be Thomas Kraus, an attorney from Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services (SMRLS), who will give a short talk on Tips to Avoid Probate. This will be a virtual presentation. If you are interested, we will be hosting a limited number of attendees to join us in our Anderson Conference Room for this interactive program. Safety protocol will be enforced; including masks, socially distanced seating and hand sanitation. We require pre-registration which can be done by calling 507-332-7357.
Additional Legal Help
Following the program, Mr. Kraus will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings to discuss and begin the intake process on other legal situations that you might have. These individual appointments may be about various topics that affect the targeted audience of senior citizens, including:
• Income Maintenance (Social Security and SSI, SNAP/Food Stamps);
• Health Care (Medical Assistance and the like);
• Long-Term Care (including Medical Assistance for Long-Term Care);
• Housing (subsidized housing and landlord tenant).
In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member the following qualifications must be met.
• You must be a low-income senior or person with disability.
• Only civil legal matters will qualify, not criminal.
• You must live in the southern MN SMRLS service area.
If you meet the criteria stated above, please call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to make a private appointment.
About Southern MN Regional Legal Services: SMRLS is non-profit organization which offers free legal help to low-income and senior citizen (60+) clients in a full range of civil matters. Their highly experienced and diverse staff is dedicated to helping people preserve and maintain life essentials—income, health, safety, and shelter. Serving 33 counties of southern Minnesota, they ensure equal access to justice, opportunity, and hope.
Coffee Shop’s Hours
We are happy to announce that along with our coffee shop being open five days a week, we have now expanded our hours as well. This means that starting on Monday, Feb. 15 you can meet your friends Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. We will continue to monitor the safety and use of the occupants in our building and expand our offerings as we are able.
In order to do this in a way that we believe will keep people safe, we have implemented the following:
• Upon entry in to the building you will be required to log in at the check in station.
• Wear a mask upon entry in to the building and whenever you leave your table.
• Based on the size and purpose of the room the chairs and tables will be carefully placed and may not be moved.
We can only offer this re-opening with your cooperation. We hope to see you soon.
No Tax Prep this season
We have been informed by the AARP tax prep volunteers that Buckham West will not be hosting the free tax preparation service in 2021. Although this program has been available here for many years, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused AARP to discontinue their “in-person” tax preparation model. If you have questions, please check out their website aarpfoundation.org/taxaide. For those looking for alternate tax preparation options we encourage people to ask their friends and family members for a referral.
Winter Clearance Time
Who doesn’t love a bargain! If you do, now is a great time to stop in at Fashions on Central during their Winter Clearance sale. Our store, located at 325 Central Ave, sells high quality, gently-used clothing for men and women at bargain prices.
In compliance with our COVID safety plan, our store is now open on Saturdays and Tuesdays each week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Along with the opportunity to shop on those days, you are also welcome to bring in your donations during that time. We ask that you limit your donations to two bags at a time.
Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support Buckham West. Stop in today and see what is new!
Reminders:
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with snow removal, you are encouraged to call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in Buckham West’s dining room until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.