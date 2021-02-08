With an alarming number of speed-related traffic fatalities and serious crashes reported on Minnesota roads, state officials announced a statewide crackdown on speeding drivers and an education campaign aimed at motorists who are driving at dangerous speeds.
Preliminary reports show 120 motorists died in speed-related crashes in 2020, the most since 2008 (125). The 397 traffic fatalities in 2020 (preliminary) are the most in five years, with speed contributing to 30 percent of all fatalities last year. Six people have already lost their lives this year in speed-related crashes. Overall, preliminary numbers show 23 people have lost their lives on Minnesota roads in 2021 compared with 24 this time last year.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, in collaboration with the Minnesota departments of Health and Transportation, is implementing the extra enforcement and public outreach campaign. The three state agencies are the anchoring partners of the Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) coalition that works to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and deaths on Minnesota roads.
DPS-OTS is coordinating the campaign with initial funding of $1 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The effort will include the State Patrol, police and sheriff departments around the state.
Drivers who speed should expect to be stopped.
The Minnesota State Patrol saw an alarming increase in the number of drivers going 100 mph or more in 2020.
Troopers wrote 1,068 citations to drivers in 2020 traveling more than 100 mph, compared to 533 in 2019, a 100 percent increase. The top speed was 153 mph for a citation written in October of 2020.
“We are very frustrated and appalled by the lack of compliance to Minnesota speed limits by some drivers in our state,” says Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “Traveling above the speed limit, especially more than 100 mph, is unacceptable and puts the lives of everyone around you in danger. If you speed, expect our troopers to stop you and cite you with a ticket. Our hope is that motorists heed our warning and slow down!”
A costly choice
A citation may affect a person’s bank account, driving record or insurance rates, but the resulting change in behavior can be a lifesaver. A speed-related crash can lead to far worse consequences.
The cost of a speeding violation will vary by county, but it will typically cost a driver more than $110 with court fees for traveling 10 mph over the limit. Fines double for those speeding 20 mph over the limit and drivers can lose their license for six months for going 100 mph or more.