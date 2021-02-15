University of Minnesota Extension is hosting a webinar for Rice and Dakota County corn and soybean growers on Tuesday, March 2. Participants can join the webinar starting at 8:30 a.m. and the programming will run from 8:45-11:30 a.m. The topics are tailored to Rice and Dakota counties, but residents in surrounding counties are welcome to join.
There is no fee to attend this event, but pre-registration is required to receive the webinar link. Register at: z.umn.edu/DakotaRiceCrops. The session will be recorded and shared with registrants following the event. Contact Claire LaCanne, Extension Educator for Rice and Steele Counties, with any questions or for help registering at 507-330-0447 or lacanne@umn.edu.