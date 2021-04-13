The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will begin prescribed burning on refuge units and Waterfowl Production Areas (WPAs) of Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge and Wetland Management District this month, including the public lands: Erin Prairie WPA in Rice County and Straight Creek WPA in Steele County. The Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge and Wetland Management District is comprised of 22,000 acres over a 14-county area.
Controlled use of fire is one of the best habitat management tools available for fire-adapted ecosystems like the prairies and oak savannas of Minnesota. Fire is a natural process that promotes native plant growth, reduces invasive and woody plants and improves wildlife habitat.
Additionally, prescribed burns help protect communities in the event of a wildfire. Periodic controlled burns reduce hazardous fuel loads from dead vegetation and ultimately reduce the threat of wildfire to adjacent private lands.
Safety is the primary concern for all fires. Before a burn begins, wind speed and direction, temperature, relative humidity, and vegetation conditions are measured, as well as other considerations such as smoke dispersion and proximity of nearby buildings. Prior to the burn, nearby roadways and trails may be marked with signs indicating “Prescribed Burn Ahead.”
Residents and visitors are asked to use caution while travelling near the burn area.
Due to weather variables, the exact days and times may not be known until the day before or the day of each burn. Visitors can stay up to date by following the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page at facebook.com/MNvalleyNWR or website at fws.gov/refuge/minnesota_valley. View a map of public lands at fws.gov/refuge/Minnesota_Valley/map.html.
Specific questions regarding prescribed burning administered by Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge may be directed to Hanna McBrearty at 612-716-0409 or hanna_mcbrearty@fws.gov.