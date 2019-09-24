Gomez-Salvador, Garcia-Enciso named MSAD homecoming king, queen

Catherine Gomez-Salvador, King Erubiel Garcia-Enciso were named Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf homecoming queen and king during Saturday's game. The newly crowned royalty are pictured with their court, front, from left, are junior royalty, kindergartners Izabella Berg, of Londsdale; Aviela Johnson and Bianca Blood, both of Faribault. Back, junior escort Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez, of Brooklyn Park; senior Luke Paukert, of Faribault; Gomez-Salvador, of St. Paul; Garcia-Enciso, of Shakopee; sophomore escort Gifty Graybill, of Cannon Falls; and senior Dane Hughes, of Red Wing. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf )
Load comments