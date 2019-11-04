The Community Café recently received an unexpected and much-appreciated donation! Our Savior’s Lutheran Church celebrated 50 years of ministry on Sept. 29. As part of that celebration, the church and its members supported several local outreach projects. The congregation awarded mini-grants of up to $5,000 to several local nonprofit organizations. Community Café was a recipient of one of these $5,000 donations. This funding from Our Savior’s will enable Community Café to continue its mission of building community in Faribault through weekly meal service to over 120 diners. Freshly prepared and tasty meals are served each Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour’s Guild House, 515 Second Ave. NW. While some diners may experience food insecurity, the primary mission of Community Café is to strengthen community connections. The organization’s motto is, “Building community one meal at a time.” Community Café offers a friendly and welcoming environment for families and individuals at differing stages of life to share a tasty meal together. (Photo courtesy of Community Café)