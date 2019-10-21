Faribault High School has honored the following as students of the month for October:
Hunter Williamette, Fine Arts: "Hunter is ALWAYS prepared and is willing to go above and beyond in band! He created a video to present to our students to inform them of our selection to MMEA and he helped design the new band shirts. Thank you Hunter!" -Joe Timmer
Christian Tupa, Physical Education: "Christian is a natural leader in class. His positive attitude and amazing effort is noticed and appreciated. Christian is always looking for ways to make a positive impact in class whether that is helping set up equipment, assisting in attendance, or helping a student with their lifting technique. He exemplifies what Falcon PRIDE is all about!" -John Frank
Zahara Ali, Falcon Spirit: "Zahara has worked incredibly hard during her time at FHS. She will graduate with honors this spring. She has volunteered for a variety of organizations during high school. She is a member of CAST, an AVID tutor, and LINK Crew Leader. She is a role model for not only her younger siblings but for women of Somali culture." -Heidi Oanes
Jose Echegaray, Science: "This student comes prepared every day, is completely engaged in the lesson, goes out of his way to be helpful to his classmates. Jose shows that he cares about learning every day. He asks thoughtful questions, is able to apply his learning to new situations and maintains a calm and confident attitude under the most difficult situations." -Dave Wieber
Kaia Quimby, Industrial Arts: "Kaia is a great leader in teacher cadet class. She is always very thorough with her reflections for class. She also does a great job working in the classrooms she is placed in. I am also thankful to have Kaia as a TA this semester. She always goes above and beyond. Kaia is also a cheerleading captain and does a great job with exemplifying Falcon PRIDE!" -Kaylee Wiens
Nejib Osman, English: "Nejib has been my student for a year-plus and I have loved seeing him grow with his English skills and the language. He is a funny, kind hearted, and respectful man who is always willing to ask questions when needed, help out another student who is wondering, and willing to learn and grow." -Ms. Duske
Abdirizak Hujale, Math: "Abdirizak has an awesome work ethic and does an excellent job of making Algebra I a great class so far this year. He asks good questions and helps his classmates when they have questions. He works very hard everyday and even does extra problems at times. He is a great student to work with, and I look forward to see how much he is able to accomplish this year in math!" -Mariah Monke
Coral Standke, World Languages: "Coral is an example of Falcon PRIDE because she has stuck to her German learning and is now in German 4/CIS with Mankato State. She participates in class very thoughtfully and is eager to learn more about the German language and cultures of the German-speaking countries. I wish her all the best in continued German learning after high school!" -Kate Falvey
Nafiso Mohamed, Social Studies: "I have been very impressed with Nafiso's work ethic and attention to detail so far in Econ. She has worked diligently to ensure that she is learning the material and the results have been incredible. In a short time at FHS she has had a big impact and shown her Falcon PRIDE." -Brian Meier