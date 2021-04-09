Allergies can make you feel miserable. Following are some tips that can be helpful to allergy sufferers.
Hay fever sufferers should wash their hair at night because washing will remove any pollen from your hair and keep them from settling on your pillows and bedding. Avoid common irritants like tobacco smoke, automobile exhaust, hair spray and perfume. Wash your hands frequently. Venture outdoors only when the pollen counts are low.
The best time to take an antihistamine, which helps block allergic reactions, is before symptoms surface. Remember, antihistamines can cause sleepiness. So never take one any time safety requires you to be alert. Ask your doctor about the newer types that cause less drowsiness.
Researchers found a simple solution if you are allergic to dust mites and suspect your area rugs make you sneeze and itch. Place the rug outdoors in the direct sunlight for a few hours. Airing out rugs and other household items dries and heats them exterminating the mites.
Moving to another location is no guarantee of relief for allergy sufferers because they usually develop allergies to their new region’s pollens and molds within a few years of moving. Plus, most allergy-provoking grasses are widespread throughout the world.
Many Americans believe they have a food allergy, but only a small percentage really do. Most food “allergies” are actually signs of digestive problems, food poisoning, or stress.