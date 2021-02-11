The Recorder’s Office will begin accepting passport applications by appointment only beginning March 1, 2021. Hours will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
In accordance with Minnesota Governor’s Executive Orders and CDC best practices, masks are required to be worn in Rice County government buildings. Masks are only to be removed for the portion of the appointment that requires identity verification and/or photos.
For more information and to schedule a passport appointment, call (507) 332-6114.
Forms are available in advance online at www.co.rice.mn.us or at www.travel.state.gov.
Regular office hours for scheduling appointments for other services remain the same, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.