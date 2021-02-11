Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING ACROSS THE REGION... .A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect again tonight for most of Minnesota and Wisconsin, where wind chills from 25 below to 35 below zero will be common through Friday morning. Additional Advisories and potentially Warnings are expected this weekend as a reinforcing shot of Arctic air plunges into the region. The coldest wind chills will be Saturday night into Sunday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Looking ahead, colder wind chills are forecast for Saturday night into Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside and pack warm clothes and a charged cell phone with you in your vehicle. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&