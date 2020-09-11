Every year on the last Sunday of September, hundreds of people have gathered on the grounds of the State Capitol for a solemn ceremony to remember the Minnesota firefighters who died in the line of duty. This year due to COVID-19, on Sunday, Sept. 27, the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service will shift to a virtual event.
The shortened ceremony, to be broadcast from the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the State Capitol at 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, is scheduled to include a wreath laying by the president of the Minnesota Fire Service Foundation, reading of the honor roll, comments from Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington, bag pipes and a bell ceremony.
While there will be a limited number of people on site, families of firefighters who died in the line of duty, firefighters from around the state, community leaders and the public are encouraged to join the ceremony online at facebook.com/MinnesotaFireServiceFoundation/.
Since 1881, 228 Minnesota firefighters have died in the line of duty. Their names have been inscribed on columns throughout the nationally recognized memorial, located on the south side of the Capitol grounds. The memorial service is held each year on the last Sunday in September, which has been designated as the state’s official day to honor Minnesota’s fallen firefighters.
The Minnesota Fire Service Foundation coordinates the effort to recognize the state’s firefighters who died in the line of duty and provides support and resources to fire departments, firefighters and their families throughout Minnesota.