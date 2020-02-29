Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna will be offering 15 Olson-Anderson Owatonna Clinic Scholarships for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year. Those eligible may apply March 2 through April 15.
The Olson-Anderson scholarship is open to current or former residents of Owatonna and Steele County, and their immediate family members. Applicants must be high school seniors or graduates who are planning to attend an accredited medical training program at a college, university, vocational-technical school, or other eligible medical training program for the entire upcoming 2020-21 academic year.
Interested students should download the application at https://mayoclinichealthsystem.org/locations/Owatonna/student-opportunities/scholarships and mail their completed application and other required materials to:
Olson-Anderson Owatonna Clinic Scholarship Program
Scholarship America
One Scholarship Way
Saint Peter, MN 56082
Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations, unusual personal or family circumstances and an outside appraisal. Fifteen recipients will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
“We know how expensive higher education is and through these scholarships we can help defray the costs while continuing to support the growth of medical investment in the community,” said Kirk Dornfeld, M.D., Olson-Anderson Foundation chairperson.
The Olson-Anderson Foundation was established in 1997 with funds contributed by Owatonna Clinic physicians. It is named after Owatonna Clinic founders: Dr. A. J. Olson and Dr. Frank Anderson, both family physicians. The two physicians cared for patients in Owatonna for nearly 40 years and the scholarship honors their commitment to the community, medicine and education.
For more information, please contact Scholarship America at 507-931-1682 and ask for the OlsonAnderson Owatonna Clinic Scholarship Program or email kwendt@scholarshipamerica.org.