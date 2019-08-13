To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this summer by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood drives in Rice County
Faribault
9 a.m.–3 p.m. Aug. 29, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, 900 NW 4th St.
1:30–7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Family Video, 712 4th St. NW
Dundas
1–7 p.m. Friday, Cannon Valley Cinema 10, 404 Schilling Drive N.
Morristown
1–7 p.m. Aug. 26, Community Center, 402 Division St.
Northfield
1–7 p.m. Monday, St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W.
1–7 p.m. Aug. 21, City Light Church, 2140 Highway 3 S.
1–7 p.m. Aug. 28, Ziggy's, 109 Water St. N.