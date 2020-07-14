Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair, both the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association will continue to offer scholarship opportunities this August.
The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship was established in 1994 and awards 20 scholarships of $1,000 each. Additionally, Christensen Farms, one of the largest family-owned pork producers in the nation, has made available an additional $1,000 scholarship called the Christensen Family Scholarship. These scholarships will be made available to rural youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2019-20. The application process for the Minnesota State Fair Scholarship and the Christensen Family Scholarship is the same and must be submitted online by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3, 2020. Information about these scholarships can be found at mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition.
The Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association, in conjunction with Minnesota 4-H and the 4-H Auction Committee, will award in excess of $60,000 in scholarships to 4-H members furthering their education and working toward a post-secondary degree at an accredited college or university. To apply, applicants must have completed high school by 2020 or earlier and be attending college for the 2020-2021 school year. Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1, 2020. More information about these scholarships can be found at mnpurpleribbonauction.org.