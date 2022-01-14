The monthly meeting of the Civil War Roundtable will be on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Lou Stender, of Faribault, will Speak on “Day Two of the Gettysburg Battle”. The day the 1st Minnesota Infantry Regiment was ended. Stender has visited the battleground almost a dozen times and has spoken about and read many books about the battle.

The Meeting is at the Northfield Township Hall on 19901 Jacobs Ave (the corner of 110th Street E. and Jacobs Avenue, across from the Red Barn). Coffee and treats for all. No admission. Everyone is welcome.

For information, call Dan Peterson at 507-459-3140 or email at dnl1.peterson@gmail.com, or Mary Tulp at 507-581-4439 or mkt.variety@yahoo.com.

