IMG_1975.JPG

The Rice County Salvation Army recently sponsored its annual Shop With a Cop event. This program attempts to foster positive relationships between youth and law enforcement officers along with assisting families in need of warm winter clothing. Each child was paired with an officer for a shopping spree and then enjoyed a meal together. They were then given an opportunity to explore a squad car before reuniting with their parents. 20 students from Faribault, Northfield and Morristown participated along with officers from Faribault, Northfield, Dundas, Lonsdale, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR and the Rice County Sheriffs Department. Food for the event was provided from Domino's and Subway by a generous grant from Thrivent Financial.
Load comments