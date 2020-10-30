Casey Rutherford is the new director of educational technology and innovation for Faribault Public Schools.
As director of educational technology and innovation, he is responsible for many of the same duties previously covered by former technology coordinator Maria Hanson. The new position expands the role to further support integration of technology into the curriculum.
“We’ll identify strengths and build off those and look at weaknesses for improvements or better solutions. In the end, it’s about helping students and teachers use technology for learning, and that’s the lens I’ll use for our work,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford majored in physics and mathematics at St. Olaf College. He then earned his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at the University of Minnesota and educational specialist degree from Concordia University. He has spent the last 16 years working in the Shakopee school system. During that time he taught math and physics, was a digital learning coach, and most recently served as an instructional coach, working with teachers both in classrooms and in professional development.
“I am primarily interested in maximizing student learning, and technology has to be a part of doing so,” Rutherford said. “I have a long history of helping students and teachers use technology to support learning, and the restructuring of the technology department to create this role showed Faribault’s commitment to technology use as a means to raise the bar for students.”
Rutherford lives in Minneapolis with his wife Alyssa, who’s a teacher, and two children. He grew up in Grand Rapids, but he has ties to Faribault. His aunt Laurel Rutherford taught at Lincoln Elementary for 31 years.
“I like to say I’m ‘coming back’ to Faribault,” he said. “I spent a lot of time in town as a kid. It’s fun that my career has come full circle to lead me here, and I’m excited to work with the great people in this place.”